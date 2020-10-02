1/
Steven E. Shankroff
64 years, on Sept. 30, 2020. Much loved son of Helen W. Shankroff and the late Louis M. Shankroff. He will be sadly missed by Aunt Frances Freedman and cousins Sheryl (Jack) Perry and Abe (Maureen) Freedman. He graduated from George Washington Univ. and got his masters from American Univ. For many years, he was global operations manager and legal technology manager for several Washington and New York law firms. He will also be missed by his group of friends from grade school and his work team in New York. He was an aficionado of the theater and because of the closing of Broadway due to the coronavirus, with so many out of work, donations to Broadwaycares.org would be appreciated. Services Sunday 1 P.M. at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Section R), Upper Darby, PA. Please wear masks. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
01:00 PM
Har Jehuda Cemetery (Section R)
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
