MICHAELSON
STEVEN G.
72, of North Coventry, PA entered the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Friday March 20, 2020 in Parkhouse, Royersford. He and his wife, Connie, celebrated their 50th anniversary in October, 2019.
Born in Chicago, IL. He was a son of the late Josephine (Hollingsworth) and Leonard J. Michaelson. Steve inherited his innate kindness from his mother and his optimism from his father.
Steve graduated from Florida Bible College and was ordained in the ministry in 1971. He earned a Master of Divinity from Biblical Theological Seminary in 1981. He served on the Board of Directors of Hananeel Ministries for several decades.
He served as director for the Polk County Florida Youth Ranch and the Delaware County PA Youth Ranch. Later he worked for Tornetta Realty in commercial/industrial sales. He also worked for Colliers International and his last job was at Keller Williams from which he retired in 2019. His colleagues remember him as a man of faith and integrity.
Steve loved many types of music, including jazz, and was a long time subscriber to the Philadelphia Orchestra. Steve also loved projects and could repair almost anything.
In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by his brother, David Michaelson of Tampa, Fl. brother-in-law, Michael Sullivan (Lucy) of Ocala, FL. and his mother-in-law, Ellen Sullivan of Ocala, FL.
Steve couldn't have pets as a child so he particularly loved caring for his dogs throughout his adult life, especially his greyhounds, the latest of which, Brody, misses him very much.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to: Hananeel Ministries, P.O. Box 11527, Phila., PA 19116.
