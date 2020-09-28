1/
Steven Kent Tucker
On Sept. 23, 2020, age 62, of Cherry Hill, NJ; Beloved husband of Denise (nee Marshall); Loving father of Kirstin Tucker; Devoted grandfather of Hayden Bohem, Trystan Riebel and Cyrus; and Dear brother of Nancy Tucker (Frances Ciabattoni) and Roberta Cronk (Steve). Steve had been a longtime active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield; where he sang in the Choir and taught Sunday School for 20 years. He was a master scuba diver, avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and enthusiast as well as a devoted Eagles fan. Steve's family will have a private Service on Sunday, Oct. 4th at 1 P.M. Please email Kain-Murphy Funeral Services at KainMurphy@comcast.net if you would like the Zoom code to virtually attend his service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Steve may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 20 Kings Hwy. East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
