LUBINSKI

STEVEN R. "STEVE"

82, of Upper Gwynedd, PA and Fort Myers, FL, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie; devoted father to Daniel Lubinski (Melisa); step-father to Stephen Goldsmith (Karen) and Lauren Molish (Jeremy); cherished Pop-Pop to Maxwell, Morgen, Brooke, Matthew, Jane, David, and Andrew. Steven is pre-deceased by his parents, Dr. Herbert and Barbara Lubinski and his brother, Frank Lubinski (Jill).

Contributions in Steven's memory can be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, NY, NY 10017 or The Mitzvah Circle, 2562 Blvd. of the Generals, Norristown, PA 19403. The Funeral, Memorial Service and Shiva will be determined at a later date.MULLINS MEMORIAL F.H.



