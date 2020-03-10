Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Congregation Beth Israel
542 S. New Middletown Rd.
Media, PA
STEWART H. GOODMAN

STEWART H. GOODMAN Notice
GOODMAN
STEWART H.


March 6, 2020, of Paoli, PA. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Rosner); loving father of Tracey Perzan and Sharon (Richard) Stoer; adored grandfather of Rio, Sam, Jason, and Michelle and great-grandfather of Katrina and Brianna; devoted brother of the late Evelyn Bedrof and the late Razel Eplan. Family and friends are invited to Chapel Services Wednesday, 12 Noon, Congregation Beth Israel, 542 S. New Middletown Rd., Media, PA. Interment private. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday evening at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribu-tions be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (www.dvnf.org) or to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
