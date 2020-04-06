Home

STUART B. GELLMAN

STUART B. GELLMAN Notice
GELLMAN
STUART B.
Age 88, on April 3, 2020, after a life of service and friendship. He was an author, inkeeper, advocate of victims rights, public relations consultant and beloved summer camp leader. Germantown High School preceded Army service and a journalism degree from Rider College in 1957. He wrote for the Evening Bulletin and Fairchild Publications, founded a public relations company, ran an eccentric B&B and volunteered thousands of hours for the Pima County Victim Witness Program. He is survived by children Barton Gellman, Alan Gellman and Sheri Throlson; sister Barbara Kates; her children Philip and Mimi Kates; and loving partner Mimi Kirk.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
