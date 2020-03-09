|
WYETH
STUART MacREYNOLDS, JR.
Died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, of cardiac arrest in Baltimore, MD, at the age of 77.
Stuart, the son of Stuart MacReynolds Wyeth and Carolyn Symington Levering, was born on January 30, 1943 in Baltimore. He attended the Haverford School, The Hill School and Rollins College. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps in both active and in reserve duty.
He excelled in racket sports winning numerous regional tennis, paddle tennis, squash, and court tennis tournaments. He also loved golf, swimming and travel. He spent his professional career in the financial services industry as a commercial banker and a stock analyst for a brokerage firm.
Stuart was a former member of the Philadelphia Racquet Club, The Rittenhouse Club, and the Merion Cricket Club.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah Robinson Wyeth; and their children, Stuart MacR. Wyeth, III and Nathaniel R. Wyeth; 2 brothers, Peter Levering Wyeth and T. Alexander Symington Wyeth and 2 sisters, Carolyn Levering Wyeth and Constance Lawson Wyeth. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Stuart MacR. Wyeth, IV, Wallace Ann Wyeth, and Robinson Cooper Wyeth.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020