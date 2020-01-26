Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for STUART ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STUART ROBERT ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STUART ROBERT ROSS Notice
ROSS
STUART ROBERT
January 23, 2020, of Wayne PA. Beloved husband of Ina Sue (nee Abelman); loving father of Kevin Ross (Sharon); devoted brother of Barry Ross (Deenie) and Susan Matz (Bill); cherished grandfather of Aaron, Binyomin and Eliana. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday, 2 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to (michaeljfox.org/donate)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STUART's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -