ROSS
STUART ROBERT
January 23, 2020, of Wayne PA. Beloved husband of Ina Sue (nee Abelman); loving father of Kevin Ross (Sharon); devoted brother of Barry Ross (Deenie) and Susan Matz (Bill); cherished grandfather of Aaron, Binyomin and Eliana. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday, 2 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to (michaeljfox.org/donate)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020