Sue Ellithorp Hellebush
1925 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at home in West Chester Pa on November 26th, 2020. Sue was the daughter of Clara Luther Ellithorp and John Stafford Ellithorp Jr. She was born in Canajoharie, NY in 1925 where she loved growing up sailing and skiing in the Adirondacks. Sue graduated from the Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA and Smith College where she was president of her class. Through the years she was a dedicated volunteer in a number of causes. As a member of the Junior League of Philadelphia, she was active in the restoration of the Fairmount Water Works. Sue was pre-deceased by her loving parents, dear sisters Barbara and Jane and her beloved husband John. She is survived by her three children, John C. Hellebush Jr. (Claudia), Sarah L. Hellebush, Blair S. Hellebush (Katrina), her granddaughters Audrey McFalls (Joel), Susan Vocht (Shane) and Lucia Wolfe (Zackary). She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A private service and internment will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Radnor, PA on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers contributions in Sue's memory can be made to the West Chester Food Cupboard, 431 Bolmar Street, West Chester, Pa. 19382 (https://westchesterfoodcupboard.org/). www.maugergivnish.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
