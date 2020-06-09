OPPENHEIM
SURAH A. "SUE" (nee Rosenthal)
Died on May 17, 2020 at her longtime home in Cheltenham, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman M. "Hank" Oppenheim; loving mother of Jay Oppenheim, Donna Oppenheim and Wendy Oppenheim-Brokke (husband Lynn); Devoted grand-mother of Heather Brokke, and loving sister of Phyllis Weil. She was predeceased by her, sister Josephine R. Todes and her brother, Spencer Rosenthal.
Sue was born in Philadelphia on September 12, 1923. She earned her Bachelor's degree in music from Temple University in 1945 and her Master's degree in counseling from Villanova University in 1975. Thereafter, she served as an elementary school guidance counselor in the Philadelphia School District until her retirement in 1993. During the time between receipt of her degrees, she married Hank, and they raised their 3 children. Hank died in 1978.
Sue was devoted to her family, was an accomplished pianist, and enjoyed music, bridge, travel, reading and golf.
Services were private. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later time. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to Temple University (for Boyer College of Music and Dance), Temple University Institutional Advancement, PO Box 827651, Phila. PA 19182-7651 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.