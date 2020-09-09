1/1
SUSAN (nee TOMLINSON) COOVER
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Easton, PA died


unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. Susan, a devoted Eagles fan, was born in October 1978. She grew up in West Chester, PA and graduated, with a BA, from Shippensburg University. Susan spent her career in the regulatory department of Sanofi-Aventis. She is survived by her beloved children, Ethan Coover and Savannah Carr; her partner, Tyler Carr; her parents, William C. Tomlinson and Nancy Moenius Tomlinson; and her siblings, Jeff and Jill Tomlinson.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the ASPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.Online condolenceswww.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved