Of Easton, PA died
unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. Susan, a devoted Eagles fan, was born in October 1978. She grew up in West Chester, PA and graduated, with a BA, from Shippensburg University. Susan spent her career in the regulatory department of Sanofi-Aventis. She is survived by her beloved children, Ethan Coover and Savannah Carr; her partner, Tyler Carr; her parents, William C. Tomlinson and Nancy Moenius Tomlinson; and her siblings, Jeff and Jill Tomlinson.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the ASPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.Online condolenceswww.donohuefuneralhome.com