60 yrs. old peacefully on September 12, 2020. Sue volunteered for many years through out the Roxborough Community. Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" DeSimone. Loving mother of Christopher DeSimone, Kaitlin DeSimone and Sarah (Michael) Giachetti. Daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Petrovic. Daughter-in-law of Edith and Joseph DeSimone. Also survived by 4 sisters, nieces and nephews.The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Saturday after 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Susan's name toEmbrace Kids 121 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ. 08901.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 215-482-8878



