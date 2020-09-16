1/
Susan D. (nee Petrovic) DeSIMONE
60 yrs. old peacefully on September 12, 2020. Sue volunteered for many years through out the Roxborough Community. Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" DeSimone. Loving mother of Christopher DeSimone, Kaitlin DeSimone and Sarah (Michael) Giachetti. Daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Petrovic. Daughter-in-law of Edith and Joseph DeSimone. Also survived by 4 sisters, nieces and nephews.The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Saturday after 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Susan's name toEmbrace Kids 121 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ. 08901.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
