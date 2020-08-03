1/1
SUSAN E. (Graver) DUNDON
DUNDON
SUSAN E. (nee Graver)


Age 73, on July 27, 2020, of Wayne. Beloved mother of Tracy L. Schwab (John) of Castleton, VA, and Robert S. (Lisa) of Westchester, NY. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, her sister Carolyn Nyhart, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Diana Ewart. Memorial Service Friday, 11 A.M. in the FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Donations to Joseph Prince Ministries (josephprince.org). Interment private.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
