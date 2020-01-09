Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
SUSAN F. SATINSKY

SUSAN F. SATINSKY Notice
SATINSKY
SUSAN F.
Age 60, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Marcia Liebman for 30 years. Loving daughter of the late Leon and Lillian Satinsky. Dear sister of Sandy Kreloff (Steven) and the late Maury Satinsky. Also survived by her nephew Lee Kreloff (Laura), as well as Marlene Zinn (Arlen) and Mark Jacoby. Susan was a devoted psychotherapist in both NJ and PA. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. 19126. Shiva to be observed at the home of Lee and Laura Kreloff immediately following services. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
