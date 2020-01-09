|
SATINSKY
SUSAN F.
Age 60, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Marcia Liebman for 30 years. Loving daughter of the late Leon and Lillian Satinsky. Dear sister of Sandy Kreloff (Steven) and the late Maury Satinsky. Also survived by her nephew Lee Kreloff (Laura), as well as Marlene Zinn (Arlen) and Mark Jacoby. Susan was a devoted psychotherapist in both NJ and PA. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. 19126. Shiva to be observed at the home of Lee and Laura Kreloff immediately following services. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org.
