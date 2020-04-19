|
|
FISCH
SUSAN (nee Bertman)
On April 17, 2020. Wife of Barry Fisch. Mother of Kimberly (Alan) Superfine, Paul (Wendi) Fisch and Jennifer (Jordan) Maltz. Sister of Ginger (Jay) Levit. Sister-in law of Irwin Fisch and Suzanne (Leonard) Moses. Grandmother of Brett and Casey Superfine, Heather and Sam Fisch and Justin and Madison Maltz. Services and interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020