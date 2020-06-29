SR. SUSAN IMMACULATE PLATT, IHMFormerly Susan Mary Platt, IHM on June 26, 2020. In addition to her IHM Sisters, she is survived by her cousins. Predeceased by her parents Addison and Catherine Crossin Platt and her sister, Sister Catherine Platt O.P. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355.

