HISER





Age 70, of Blue Bell, PA, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones on August 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 2, 1950, the daughter of Jack and Jean (Rimmerman) Warkow. Susan graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (Cherry Hill, NJ), completed her under-graduate education at Trenton State College (Trenton, NJ), and received her Master's degree from Hahnemann Medical College (Philadelphia, PA). Susan built a highly successful career in the field of Information Technology with the Dow Chemical Company. She was also a loving mother and grandmother, avid ballroom dancer, creative writer, and passionate shopper with a keen eye for high fashion and style. She is survived by Jean Warkow (mother), Stephen Hiser (son), Karly Hiser (daughter-in-law), Francine Warkow (sister), and her three beautiful grand-children, Reid, Rose, and Steele Hiser. Per her wishes, Susan was cremated and will be honored during a private family memorial on August 17, 2020. She will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts.