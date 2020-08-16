1/1
SUSAN IRIS HISER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HISER
SUSAN IRIS


Age 70, of Blue Bell, PA, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones on August 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 2, 1950, the daughter of Jack and Jean (Rimmerman) Warkow. Susan graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (Cherry Hill, NJ), completed her under-graduate education at Trenton State College (Trenton, NJ), and received her Master's degree from Hahnemann Medical College (Philadelphia, PA). Susan built a highly successful career in the field of Information Technology with the Dow Chemical Company. She was also a loving mother and grandmother, avid ballroom dancer, creative writer, and passionate shopper with a keen eye for high fashion and style. She is survived by Jean Warkow (mother), Stephen Hiser (son), Karly Hiser (daughter-in-law), Francine Warkow (sister), and her three beautiful grand-children, Reid, Rose, and Steele Hiser. Per her wishes, Susan was cremated and will be honored during a private family memorial on August 17, 2020. She will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved