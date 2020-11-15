1/1
Susan J. (nee Primus) Peracchia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
63 years old, peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Sue fought a courageous 12 year battle with Breast Cancer. Daughter of the late Ralph and Connie Primus. Beloved and devoted husband of Victor Peracchia; loving mother of Gina Marie and Anthony (Michele) Peracchia; cherished Mimi to Dominic and Logan; sister of Carol, Matthew, Joanne, Debbie, Adrienne and Anne. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila., PA 19128. Please omit flowers. Donations in Sue's name can be sent to Lisa's Army 8945 Ridge Ave., Ste. #8, Phila., PA 19128. FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC. 215-482-8878

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved