63 years old, peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Sue fought a courageous 12 year battle with Breast Cancer. Daughter of the late Ralph and Connie Primus. Beloved and devoted husband of Victor Peracchia; loving mother of Gina Marie and Anthony (Michele) Peracchia; cherished Mimi to Dominic and Logan; sister of Carol, Matthew, Joanne, Debbie, Adrienne and Anne. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila., PA 19128. Please omit flowers. Donations in Sue's name can be sent to Lisa's Army 8945 Ridge Ave., Ste. #8, Phila., PA 19128. FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC. 215-482-8878



