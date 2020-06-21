SUSAN KLAPPER (Paterson) GEBELEIN
GEBELEIN
SUSAN KLAPPER (Paterson)
June 1, 2020, Beloved wife of the late Walter, a long-time resident of Blackwood, NJ, died at home in Suwanee, GA. She attended Kennett High School. She went on to graduate from PSU. She was a prominent member of the West Jersey Rose Society. Susan was a financial planner owner of Runnemede Liquor with her husband. Susan is survived by her siblings Alison and David, son Walter, daughter-in-law Liza, and grandchildren Bennet and Will.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
