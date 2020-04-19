The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
SUSAN (Bor) KOFFLER

SUSAN (Bor) KOFFLER Notice
KOFFLER
SUSAN (nee Bor)
of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Susan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Irv; daughter Jennifer Bonanzinga, and son, Brad (Michelle); grandchildren, Fox, Sloan and Mia; brothers Fred (Jody) and Aaron (Suzie); as well as her loving nieces and nephews, Tara, Ilana, Andrew, Conner and Stephanie. Susan was a dedicated elementary school teacher with a Master's degree in Reading. She taught in the Philadelphia and Camden School Districts where her students inherited her passion for reading. Susan always had a book in her hand. Her defining characteristic was that she was a genuinely nice person who cared about people whether family or friends. She always had a kind word and was there to help.
Out of consideration for the current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be private. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Zobida Mohammed. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to the , www.alz.org or the , www.mda.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
