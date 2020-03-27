Home

SUSAN M. (Henninger) FRY

SUSAN M. (Henninger) FRY Notice
FRY
SUSAN M. (Henninger)


Age 72, Loving wife of Robert Fry, M.D., of Phoenixville, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born on March 4, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Evelyn (Bertelsbeck) Henninger. Mrs. Fry was a dedicated member of the Herb Society of America; she was also a very talented seamstress and perfected the technique of making quality handbags. She enjoyed travel, bird watching, nature walks and her Bible study group.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fry was pre deceased by her brother, G. Scott Henninger.
Services for Susan will be held at the family's home with a date to be announced. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by THE CAMPBELL ENNIS KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Phoenixville, PA
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
