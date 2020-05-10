MILICIA
SUSAN MARIAN (nee Tocci)
After a courageous battle with cancer on May 9, 2020 of Somerdale formerly of Phila. Age 66. Beloved wife of Anthony of 43 years. Devoted mother of Nicholas (Jennifer), and Regina (Rich) Wilkes. Dear grandmother of Vincent Wilkes. Sister of Diane Alessandrini and Annette Moss. Sister-in-law of Paul Drzal (Betty) and Deborah Milicia. Preceded in death by brothers-in-law Angelo Milicia and Carmine Milicia, sisters-in-law Rosemarie Drzal and Margaret Milicia, and nephew Anthony Milicia. Also survived by nephews and nieces, Angelo (Bobbiann), Jennifer (Jeff), Paul (Christina), Joseph (Chelsea), Michael (Becky), Dana (Melinda), Michael Carmen (Kirsten), Andrew (Kate), Christian (Garima), Lindsey (Matt), Alex, and Joan. Survived by grand nephews and nieces, Anthony, Ava, Alexandra, Victoria, Anna, Josh, Marcello, Mika, Rosemary, Layla, Lilly, Michael, and Morgan. An avid competitive ballroom dancer, Susan enjoyed art and spending time with her family and friends. She was a woman of tremendous Catholic faith. Her active work in the church was recognized by Bishop James McHugh with a Bishop's Medal in 1994. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine in Lindenwold, NJ, the American Cancer Society, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the Pancreas, Biliary and Related Cancer Center of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, or the American Red Cross. Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.