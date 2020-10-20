1/1
Susan Marie Seislove
Age 65, passed away on October 16, 2020 at home. Sue was born in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Dorothy Seislove. Sue was an avid reader. She enjoyed bowling with friends and family, and played regularly in local bowling leagues. Among all of her interests, she most cherished the time she spent with her family. Sue is survived by her sister, Francine Seislove, and her brother-in-law Phil Lynch. She also leaves her beloved cats, Magoo, Wishes, Callie and Bandit, to whom she was devoted. Everyone who knew Sue will remember her as a lover of animals, and caring friend, a loving sister and a giving, gentle soul. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020 from 7-9 P.M. and on Friday Oct. 23 from 8:30-9:30 A.M. both at the MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. from Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services

