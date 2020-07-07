1/
SUSAN MARIE URSO
URSO
SUSAN MARIE
July 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patricia F. Urso (nee Dilorenzo) and late Salvatore A. Urso, sister of James (Barbara), late Steven (Lauren), Michael (Keli). Beloved aunt of Erika (Joe Deutsch), John (Hope), Steven Jr. (Tricia), Darien and Lucia. Beloved great-aunt of Salvatore James. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 7, 2020.
