1/
SUSAN MARIE URSO
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URSO
SUSAN MARIE
July 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patricia F. Urso (nee Dilorenzo) and late Salvatore A. Urso, sister of James (Barbara), late Steven (Lauren), Michael (Keli). Beloved aunt of Erika (Joe Deutsch), John (Hope), Steven Jr. (Tricia), Darien and Lucia. Beloved great-aunt of Salvatore James. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 6, 2020
I am is shock mrs urso I went to calvary and Ryan with sue and grew up in your neighborhood rip sue gone but not forgotten
Ben Pugliese
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Sue, you are a true treasure. You always could make me laugh and smile. I hope you are at peace and having a grand old reunion up there. You left a lot of sad hearts behind. We miss you
Amanda Goebel
Friend
July 6, 2020
Mrs Urso-we are so incredibly sorry for your loss and pain as well as our deepest condolences to the entire Urso family. May you find some measure of peace in your beautiful memories.
Betsy and Mark (Hight) Hudson
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved