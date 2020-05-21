Susan (Holt) SPEERS
SPEERS
Susan (nee Holt)
Age 81, on May 19, 2020 of West Deptford, NJ. Survived by husband James "Sam" Speers, children Lisa (Steve) Dixey, Timothy (Jill) Chell, step-children Christine (Dave) Ferguson, Samuel (Maggie) Speers, Clinton (Gail) Speers, Holly (Brian) Donahue, 12 grandchildren, one great grand-child. Funeral Service and interment in Eglington Cem. private. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assn, at www.diabetes.org. www.buddfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
