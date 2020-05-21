SPEERS
Susan (nee Holt)
Age 81, on May 19, 2020 of West Deptford, NJ. Survived by husband James "Sam" Speers, children Lisa (Steve) Dixey, Timothy (Jill) Chell, step-children Christine (Dave) Ferguson, Samuel (Maggie) Speers, Clinton (Gail) Speers, Holly (Brian) Donahue, 12 grandchildren, one great grand-child. Funeral Service and interment in Eglington Cem. private. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assn, at www.diabetes.org. www.buddfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.