SUSANNE (Golden) STEVENSON
STEVENSON
SUSANNE (nee Golden)


89, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Tues., May 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Walter Newhall Stevenson, III. Susanne is survived by her children, Anne Hope; Walter N. Stevenson IV; Daniel H. Stevenson; Michael G. Stevenson; and Brian J. Stevenson (Marie); and 8 grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be held Sat., July 25 at 10AM in Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pke., Lansdale. Please plan to arrive by 9:45 AM. Int. Private. Arrangements by HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Feeding America, https://www.feedingamerica.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
