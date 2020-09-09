Of Wynnewood, PA, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to James T. Phillips and devoted Mother of David Phillips (Eileen), Michele Kay (Edward) and the late M. Craig Phillips; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive guests Sun. Sept. 13th from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. in THE CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA. All guests are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. Groupings of 25 guests will be admitted into the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Susan G. Komen, SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003.www.chadwickmckinney.com