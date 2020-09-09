1/1
SUZANNE B. PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUZANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Wynnewood, PA, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to James T. Phillips and devoted Mother of David Phillips (Eileen), Michele Kay (Edward) and the late M. Craig Phillips; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive guests Sun. Sept. 13th from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. in THE CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA. All guests are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. Groupings of 25 guests will be admitted into the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Susan G. Komen, SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003.www.chadwickmckinney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved