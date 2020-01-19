|
|
VOLZ
SUZANNE L. (Oakes)
75, of Glenside, passed away on January 10th, 2020, following a valiant battle with CLL and gastric cancer. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Elanore and Raymond W. Oakes, of Ardsley, PA. She is survived by her beloved husband and "partner in crime" of 47 years, William Volz Jr., of Glenside, daughter Jessica, of Holbrook, MA, and son Peter, his wife Natasha, and their sons Jackson and Joshua, all of Pleasanton, CA. Suzanne also leaves more friends than can possibly be mentioned here, and Bill and Suzanne's "second family" at the Santa Fe RV Park in Apache Junction, AZ. She also leaves a brother, Donald Oakes, of Rydal, PA, and brothers Richard (Judy), Mark (Carol), Philip (Katherine) and John (Annette) Oakes and their families. Suzanne had a lust for life, a lifetime love of learning, a wicked sense of humor, and an open heart for everyone she met. Suzanne worked as an RN at Abington Memorial Hospital for many years, then became a Certified Case Manager for Aetna. She ran a small business based on one of her passions, selling Native American jewelry, and became a friend of many of the Native craftspeople. Suzanne also achieved some of her bucket-list goals, including traveling the United States, graduating Summa Cum Laude from Philadelphia University in 2011, taking swimming lessons to get over her fear of water, and riding a horse in the desert at the age of 73! The family wishes to thank the staff of Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health Oncology floor, especially RNs Rebecca, Sarah, Kristin and Mel, the staff at Abington Hospice in Warminster, and Pastor Sonntag and Vicar Stephen of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, for the skilled care, compassion, prayers and love given to Suzanne during her journey. There will be a Celebration of Suzanne's Life held on Saturday, 01/25/2020 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 120 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, Pa. Visiting hour from 10 to 11 and Services at 11. Please bring a happy memory, funny story, or photo to share. Suzanne chose to donate her body for research to help further our scientific understanding of CLL and gastric cancer, and to perhaps help to bring hope to those diagnosed with these cancers in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwest Indian Foundation at 100 West Coal Avenue, Gallup, NM, 87301.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020