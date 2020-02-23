Home

SUZANNE LORETTA LAWLOR

SUZANNE LORETTA LAWLOR Notice
LAWLOR
SUZANNE LORETTA
Age 79 of Phila. passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Thomas L. Sr. and Anne M. and her brother Thomas L., Jr. Survived by her sister Catherine L. Long (Lawrence), her brother John F. (Etta) and her nieces Anna and Susan. She is sadly missed by her family and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Anne Church (lower) 2328 E. Lehigh Avenue Phila., PA 19125 where her Viewing will begin at 9:15 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. Flowers or donations to Eternal Word Television Network, Inc. (EWTN.com).

HUBERT M. MCBRIDE FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
