of Powelton Village passed from this life, aged 88, on October 13 in Brunswick, Maine. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack Minnis, by brother Robert Minnis of New York, and by sisters Valerie (Feisinger) Yesford and Cornelia (Feisinger) Nellis of New York. She is survived by son James Minnis of Florida, daughter Cynthia Hutchins (Keith Garovoy), granddaughter Laura (Hutchins) Perkins, and much-loved great-grandsons Ryan and Jackson Perkins, all of Maine. Also by brother Gerald Feisinger (Sandy) of New York, brothers-in-law Douglas Minnis of California and Robert Minnis (Julie) of California, cousin Jeanne Coombs (Robert) of New York, and many nieces and nephews. Sue and Jack met in Sue's hometown, Syracuse NY, where the Air Force had posted Jack, and married after a two-month whirlwind courtship. Sue lived a life of commitment to family and civic involvement in her community. The new Powell Elementary School library was catalogued in her dining room and she was the behind-the-scenes organizer when Jack was hired as English Department chair of the newly founded Community College of Philadelphia. In the 70's, when adoption records were legally sealed, Sue tracked down her birth parents and became life-long friends with her new-found siblings. Working with the Adoption Forum, she helped many others through the challenges of searching for birth families. She was a lifetime member of the Powelton Village Civic Association, especially its Zoning Committee, where she worked tirelessly to preserve Powelton as a family-centered neighborhood. Her energy, compassion, commitment, and witty, outgoing personality will be sorely missed by family, friends, and neighbors. The family is grateful for the friendship, loving care, and sense of community Avita of Brunswick provided Sue during the last year of her life. Donations in her memory may be made to Philabundance or to the Philadelphia Public Library.



