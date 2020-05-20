HARBAUGH
SUZANNE S.
May 18, 2020, of Newtown, Pa. Wife of the late Morris Kaufman and the late William Harbaugh. Mother of Ellen Anne Bernheim and Martha Kaufman (Morris J.) Amitay. Sister of Dr. Robert (Diane) Gottlieb. Grandmother of Jonathan Hochman, Fredrick Hockman and Rae Amitay. Services and interment were private. contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donors choice. www.levinefuneral.com
SUZANNE S.
May 18, 2020, of Newtown, Pa. Wife of the late Morris Kaufman and the late William Harbaugh. Mother of Ellen Anne Bernheim and Martha Kaufman (Morris J.) Amitay. Sister of Dr. Robert (Diane) Gottlieb. Grandmother of Jonathan Hochman, Fredrick Hockman and Rae Amitay. Services and interment were private. contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donors choice. www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.