Mother SUZANNE SNYDER S.H.C.J. Formerly Gregory Mary SR.
SR. SUZANNE SNYDER, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Gregory Mary on June 28, 2020. Sister was 84 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Earl and Helen Snyder (nee Burns). Survived by her sister Sr. Carol Snyder, OSF and her brothers Paul Snyder and John Snyder. Predeceased by her brother Gregory Snyder. Services and interment are private due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Contributions in Sister's memory to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated.

Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
