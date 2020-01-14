The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
SUZANNE TAYLOR

SUZANNE TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR
SUZANNE
Jan. 13, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Harry Taylor. Mother of Craig (Melody) Taylor, Michael (Deena) Taylor, Fred (Allison) Taylor and Ira Taylor. Also survived by 7 grand-children and 14 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 9:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 10:00 A.M. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Craig and Melody Taylor. Contri-butions in her memory can be made to .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
