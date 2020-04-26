Home

SYDNEY IRA DAVIDOFF

April 23, 2020 of Media, PA. Beloved husband of the late Shifra (nee Fishbein); loving father of Gail Davidoff and the late Dr. Jerry (late Teresa) Davidoff; adoring grandfather of Deborah Davidoff and Davida (Zac) Cohen; cherished great-grandfather of Avery Cohen.
Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in his memory may be made to the Dr. Jerry Davidoff Memorial Fund
(www.aoafoundation.org/supporters/jerry-davidoff-o-d-memorial-fund) or Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
