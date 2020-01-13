|
ABBOTT
SYLVIA BERUE
On January 12, 2020, of Media, PA, formerly of Willingboro, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Abbott. Loving mother of Dr. Janice (Don) Horowitz, Dr. Vicky (Dr. Joel) Fiedler and Dr. Robert (Dr. Amy) Abbott; also survived by her cherished 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sylvia had a long career as a teacher at John F. Kennedy Willingboro H.S. in the Willingboro School District. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday 2 P.M. at the Chapel of the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Lincoln Highway Trevose, PA. Entombment will follow Services. The family will be returning to the residence of Drs. Vicky and Joel Fiedler. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or any .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020