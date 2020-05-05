SYLVIA (Dintino) DONATO
1923 - 2020
DONATO
SYLVIA (nee Dintino)
Passed away of natural causes at the age of 97 on May 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands, Samuel J. Donato and George H. Davidson. Sylvia was born in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia to Domenico and Rosa (nee Giuliani) Dintino. She was a graduate of William Penn High School for Girls and went to work at INA, later becoming Cigna. She remained there for over 45 years, rose to the position of Claims Manager. Since her retirement, she volunteered for over 30 years at Immaculate Mary Nursing Home, and later at Paul's Run where she has been in residence for the last few years. Wherever she went, she always ran into someone she knew and people often said, "There's only one Sylvia!"
She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Ciaccia and Caroline Fanelli; her nieces and nephews, Carol Cei, Olivia Doyle, Anthony Dintino, Jean Whalen, Joseph Fanelli, Stephen Dintino, Theresa McGrath and Donna Babiasz, as well as many great nieces and nephews and their children. "Aunt Sisi" will long be remembered by her favorite question: "How do I look?"
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Service and Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Paul's Run Benevolent Fund, 9896 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Arr.VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 4, 2020
My fondest memories of Aunt Sisi involve her playing with her great nieces and nephews. She would make us laugh by making an uppercut motion and sayIng, Ill send you to the moon!. Aunt Sisi would also sing songs and end every family gathering with, Respect and obey. She was small in stature but tough and a kid at heart.
Anthony Babiasz
