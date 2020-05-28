FINKEL
SYLVIA (nee Litman)
On May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert; Loving mother of Janis (David) Glusman and Doug (Jody Gray) Finkel; Devoted grandmother of Sharon (Joe) Pennock and Brian (Renee Murdock) Glusman; Adoring GG to Miriam and Madeline. Beloved aunt and friend to many. In addition to raising her children, Sylvia helped create the Frances Borowsky Chapter of the Fox Chase Cancer Center. She was the de facto book-keeper and "right hand gal" to her father's construction business. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
SYLVIA (nee Litman)
On May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert; Loving mother of Janis (David) Glusman and Doug (Jody Gray) Finkel; Devoted grandmother of Sharon (Joe) Pennock and Brian (Renee Murdock) Glusman; Adoring GG to Miriam and Madeline. Beloved aunt and friend to many. In addition to raising her children, Sylvia helped create the Frances Borowsky Chapter of the Fox Chase Cancer Center. She was the de facto book-keeper and "right hand gal" to her father's construction business. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.