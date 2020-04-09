Home

Sylvia passed away April 7, 2020 just short of her 94th birthday. Asked years ago to describe her greatest joy, Sylvia wrote "The births of all my children and grandchildren who are the blessing and reason for my life". She was the beloved mother of Ellen Weintraub, Brian (Lisa) Hauser and Eve Hauser. Her grand-children Michael (Jen), Benjamin (Alysia). Sarah, Sam, Elissa and Daniel plus great-grandchildren Alexander, Madeleine and Francesca will miss her always. She was looking forward to Elissa's wedding this year to AJ and Sarah's wedding next year to Doug. Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late William for fifty-eight years. Born and raised in New York City, Sylvia was a longtime resident of Philadelphia and Pembroke Pines, Florida. She returned to Paul's Run in Philadelphia for her final years to be closer to her family. Mom was our rock, our guide and she always called them like she saw them. Interment in Florida will be private and a memorial will be held in Philadelphia at a later date. Contributions can be made to Paul's Run Fellowship Fund or the .

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 9, 2020
