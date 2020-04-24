|
|
MILLROOD
SYLVIA LEE (nee Greenberg)
Beloved wife of the of the late Bernard. Devoted mother of Gary Millrood, Ben Millrood (MaryBeth), Rachel Perlman (David), Daniel Millrood (Crimora), Ethan Millrood (Samantha), Tobi Millrood (Benna) and Rebecca Gerchenson (Micah). Cherished sister of Herb Greenberg and Cheryl Greenberg. Proud grandmother of Michaelann (Nick), Ali (Art), Kathleen, Shea, Sophia, Morgan, Jonathan, Isaac, Lucas, Spence, Tess, Zeke, Josh, Jake, Dean and Sally. Loving great-grand-mother of Thea.
Services and Interment will be private at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services of Philadelphia.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020