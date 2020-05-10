LITOFSKY
SYLVIA
On May 5, 2020. Sister of David Litofsky. She was a legal secretary who enjoyed travel-ing and beautiful clothing. She had an eye for color and was a great artist. Delightful and elegant to be with. Services and Interment private. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.