SYLVIA (Felici) LoMASTRO

SYLVIA (Felici) LoMASTRO Notice
LoMASTRO
SYLVIA (nee Felici)
On February 22, 2020 age 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Keren Morris (Earl) Stephen (Janet) and Ellen. Dearest Nana of Joseph, Jason, Gina and Emma. Dear great grand-mother of Ashlynn, London and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to call Frday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, Castor and Shelmire Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to at
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
