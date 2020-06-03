SAFFREN
SYLVIA (nee Goldman)
May 31, 2020. Wife of the late Leon; mother of Rena S. (Rabbi Jon) Konheim and Harry W. Saffren; grandmother of Adina Konheim (David Shekhtman) and Hana Konheim; great grandmother of Zoe and Nate. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA. 19001.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.