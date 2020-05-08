SOBLE
SYLVIA (nee Ratener)
May 7, 2020, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill), mother of Phyllis, Alan and Janet. Also 6 grand and 7 great-grand children. Services are Private. Contributions may be made to Cong. Melrose B'nai Israel Emanu-El. Condolences at: BerschlerAndShenberg.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.