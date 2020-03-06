Home

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room, 3501
Sanson Street
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
HONORABLE TAMA MYERS CLARK

HONORABLE TAMA MYERS CLARK Notice
CLARK
HONORABLE TAMA MYERS


December 24, 1946 - January 22, 2020. Retired Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tama Myers Clark, died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020, in Mitchell-ville, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on March 9, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room, 3501 Sansom St., Phila., PA, from 10:30 A.M. to Noon, followed by lunch.

For Condolences, visit: http://www.jbjfh.com/guestbook/tama-clark

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
