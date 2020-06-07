TERENCE J. McKEEVER
McKEEVER
TERENCE J.


May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Serbun) and father of Terence (Shannon), Matthew (Rita), Sean (Michelle); 6 gtandchildren and brother of John (Dee Dee), Thomas (Jeanne), Edward (Maryanne), Joanne O'Donnell (Dick), Dennis (Barb), Greg (Marianne), Tim (Terry), Maureen Glowacki (Stan), Michele Gallagher (Terry) and the late Mary, Kevin and Joseph McKeever, also survived by sisters in law Nancy and Lynda; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was a retired employee of Amtrack, a current PIAA referee, an avid golfer and member of the Blue Bell Country Club. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday June 13 at 11 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. where friends may call after 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Coaches vs Cancer, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
PLEASE OBSERVE COVID-19 REGULATIONS

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
