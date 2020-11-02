1/
TERESA (Reilly) CRANEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, on Oct 30, 2020 of Fort Washington. Wife of the late George E. Craney. Survived by her children, Karen Allen (Michael), Peggy Mattis (Ken), Mark (Trudy), Claire Dukes, Joan (Peter Iannuzzo), George (Jacki), Thomas (Claire), 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, Saturday, Nov 7th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miraculous Medal Shrine, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144. (Jacob F. Ruth)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved