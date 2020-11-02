Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 96, on Oct 30, 2020 of Fort Washington. Wife of the late George E. Craney. Survived by her children, Karen Allen (Michael), Peggy Mattis (Ken), Mark (Trudy), Claire Dukes, Joan (Peter Iannuzzo), George (Jacki), Thomas (Claire), 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, Saturday, Nov 7th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miraculous Medal Shrine, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144. (Jacob F. Ruth)



