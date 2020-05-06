WILSONTERESA KLINE "Terri/Totsie"Died in Indianapolis, IN on April 30, 2020 at the age of 84.Teresa is survived by her husband Richard T. Wilson of Phila., PA, her son Richard S. Wilson of Madison, FL; daughter-in-law Deb Wilson and her granddaughters Stefanee Wilson, Heather Zagora Sompayrac and grandson Bryan Zagora; son Robert C. Wilson and husband Adam Wilson of Indianapolis, IN and son Thomas P. Wilson and wife Elena Wilson of Orlando, FL. and her granddaughters Diana and Fiona Wilson of Orlando, FL.Teresa was born on April 2, 1936 in Phila., PA to her parents Howard Kline and Teresa Loughery Kline. Teresa graduated from Saint John the Baptist High School in 1953. She married Richard T Wilson in 1955 and they were married for 65 years. Teresa lived with her family for nearly 30 years in West Caldwell, NJ area where she worked at DEVCO and Treasure Island. Teresa spent some 30 years of retire-ment in Venice, FL with Richard in the Waterford Golf Community and was active within the community and Epiphany Cathedral Catholic church. She will be laid to rest in Memorial Gardens in Venice, Fl.Teresa was known for sharing her opinion, sense of humor and caring nature. She enjoyed retirement life playing mahjong, monthly bridge club with her dear friends & neighbors. She also enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, and spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She was a cherished role model to her children, as she was a live reflection of the 60's and 70's and the strive for women's rights which she thoroughly embodied and enjoyed being a part of. Teresa was always strong willed, yet always approachable and loving.Mom had a hug and smile for everyone.Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers and to celebrate Teresa's life please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation at