OCZKOWSKITERESA (nee Kelly)
Died July 6, 2020, age 67. Beloved wife of the late John F. Oczkowski; dear mother of John (Rachel) Oczkowski, Jr., Teresa (Kenneth) Harnett, and Daniel (Debra) Oczkowski, and the late Joseph Oczkowski; loving grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Megan, Joseph, Natalie, and John and great grand-mother of Patrick, John, and Ryleigh Nicole; and dear sister of Kathleen Konopka. A private Memorial Service was held for the immediate family due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions. Committal Service Wed., July 15th, 9:30 A.M. Washington Crossing National.Cemetery.
ROSE FUNERAL HOME